Tv-toppen: Fotbollen trumfade Allsången

1. Fotboll, EM: Sverige–Portugal (TV4, söndag) 1 747 000
2. Fotboll, EM: Sverige–Schweiz (SVT2, onsdag) 1 476 000
3. Allsång på Skansen (SVT1, tisdag) 1 006 000
4. Victoriakonserten (SVT1, torsdag) 908 000
5. Ett fall för Vera (SVT1, tisdag) 840 000
6. Lotta på Liseberg (TV4, måndag) 712 000
7. Fotboll, EM: England–Norge (SVT1, måndag) 574 000
8. Fotboll, EM: Österrike–Norge (TV4, fredag) 537 000
9. Fotboll, EM: Nederländerna–Portugal (TV4, onsdag) 526 000
10. Fotboll, EM: Danmark–Spanien (SVT1, lördag) 506 000
Mätperiod: 11/7–17/7. Inga nyhetsprogram, "Sportnytt" eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.