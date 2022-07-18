Prenumerera på Skövde Nyheter

Tv-toppen: Fotbollen trumfade Allsången

Tv-veckan dominerades av fotbolls-EM. Drygt 1,7 miljoner tittare såg Sverige vinna över Portugal med 5–0. Även Allsång på Skansen och Victoriakonserten lockade storpublik.

Sverige slog Portugal med klara 5–0. Och den viktiga EM-matchen lockade flest tittare. Foto: Ludvig Thunman, Bildbyrån.

1. Fotboll, EM: Sverige–Portugal (TV4, söndag) 1 747 000

2. Fotboll, EM: Sverige–Schweiz (SVT2, onsdag) 1 476  000

3. Allsång på Skansen (SVT1, tisdag) 1 006 000

4. Victoriakonserten (SVT1, torsdag) 908 000

5. Ett fall för Vera (SVT1, tisdag) 840 000

6. Lotta på Liseberg (TV4, måndag) 712 000

7. Fotboll, EM: England–Norge (SVT1, måndag) 574 000

8. Fotboll, EM: Österrike–Norge (TV4, fredag) 537 000

9. Fotboll, EM: Nederländerna–Portugal (TV4, onsdag) 526 000

10. Fotboll, EM: Danmark–Spanien (SVT1, lördag) 506 000

Mätperiod: 11/7–17/7. Inga nyhetsprogram, "Sportnytt" eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.

